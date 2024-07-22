Police have released new video footage after a Markham home was shot at and a vehicle parked outside was set ablaze just days later.

The incidents happened on July 18 and 21 at a residence near Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive, which is north of 14th Avenue and east of Kennedy Road.

York Regional Police say they were initially called to that area at around 3:40 a.m. on July 18 for reports of shots being fired at a house.

On July 21, at about 1:45 a.m., they were called back to the same address for a report of a vehicle on fire.

In a minute-long clip of the July 18 incident, a light-coloured car is seen pulling up in front of a home.

An occupant of that vehicle then fires eight shots towards the residence from the passenger’s side window before the driver speeds away.

Police are describing the vehicle as a four-door white sedan with black rims. They said that the suspect was in the rear seat. No injuries were reported.

A separate piece of video, also released on Monday, shows what appears to be a beige- or gold-coloured SUV pulling up in front of the same residence on July 21. A person wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie and carrying a red jerry can is seen approaching a dark-coloured vehicle, which police are describing as a gray SUV with roof racks, parked in the driveway of a home. They then pour a flammable liquid on the vehicle and light a match setting it ablaze. The suspect grabs the receptacle before running away.

They are described as a male who was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with white markings, a black face mask, and red gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believe that the incident is targeted and are urging anyone who has not yet spoken with them to come forward.

They are also asking anyone with video footage of the incident or area to contact investigators.