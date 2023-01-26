Toronto police have released Video and suspect images after a purse snatching sent a victim flying down stairs at a subway station earlier this week.

It happened at Broadview station shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.

According to police, the suspect approached a female victim after she entered the station. Police said the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse, calling her to fall down a flight of stairs.

In video of the incident released by police, the victim goes sailing across the floor after crashing down the stairs, some of her belongings scattering across the station floor. The suspect then flees with her purse as she is left together herself up.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years of age. He stands around five-foot-six with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a pale green jacket and beige pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contacts investigators.

The robbery is just one of many of recent incidents of violence to occur on TTC property. This week alone, a woman was stabbed and left with life-altering injuries on a downtown streetcar and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on a bus.

TTC workers have also been the target of violence recently, with two attacked in a swarming in Scarborough and two workers chased through a downtown subway station by a suspect wielding a syringe.

The union representing TTC has written an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau to request the federal support with addressing the “public transit safety crisis in Toronto.”