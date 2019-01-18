Police release video footage of Victoria Village shooting
A gunman is seen firing at a vehicle in Victoria Village on Jan. 12, 2019. (TPS)
Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a man who shot several rounds into a parked vehicle in the city’s Victoria Village neighbourhood last Saturday.
At about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 12, police were called to a parking lot at Victoria Park Avenue and Sweeney Drive for a report of shots fired.
In surveillance camera video of the incident, a man is seen approaching a vehicle with four people inside, drawing a handgun and firing multiple rounds.
He then runs away out of view.
He later was seen climbing into a white Hyundai sedan that was waiting at the rear of a commercial plaza.
The vehicle was last seen heading west on Sweeney Drive.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, white pants, black shoes, red gloves and a black satchel.
A short time after the incident, a 26-year-old man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.