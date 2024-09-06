Police have released video of an armed home invasion in Markham for the second time this week.

The latest incident happened at a residence in the area of The Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

In the video, released by police, three suspects are seen getting out of their vehicle and walking up to the front door of the residence.

One of the suspects is armed with a hammer and appears to use it to smash the glass on the front door.

He then climbs through the opening and proceeds to let the two other suspects inside.

Police say all three suspects then confronted the residents while demanding the keys to the white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV that was parked in the driveway.

They fled the scene moments later with the keys in hand.

Two of the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away while the third suspect hopped into the passenger seat of the getaway vehicle that the group had arrived in.

Police say that there were four adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident but no physical injuries were reported.

“There is obviously a concern amongst the community and for us as officers that these suspects are out there being brazen enough to break into the victims homes with weapons obviously instilling a lot of fear into the victims,” Const. Kevin Nebrija told CP24 on Friday. “We continue to investigate this incident through the video we obtained and are appealing to any witnesses who have any further security or dash came video from the area at the time of the incident to come forward.”

Police say that the surveillance footage shows that the suspects circled the block several times prior to the home invasion.

At one point they stopped outside the home and one suspect got out and went up and peered inside the Mercedes SUV before returning to the getaway vehicle.

The incident marks at least the second armed home invasion in Markham this week that was partially captured on video.

On Thursday police also released video showing a group of suspects forcing their way inside a home near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue in Markham, which is approximately six kilometres away.

Police have said that four suspects entered the home in the early hours of Wednesday morning and demanded money while pointing firearms at the residents inside.

At one point, the video shows one of the suspects aiming their gun in the direction of a blurred image inside the home before throwing an unidentified object on the ground.

No arrests have been made in either home invasion.

“These are targeted incidents. There is no information to suggest these two home invasions are connected but again our investigators are hard at work piecing together all the evidence we have,” Nebrija told CP24.