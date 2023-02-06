

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a video of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a TTC employee over the weekend.

The assault happened at the Eglinton West station bus terminal near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police previously said the suspect got into an argument with the employee after being told that the buses were no longer running.

The employee then walked over to lock the door to the station. That is when the suspect allegedly forced his way in and assaulted the employee.

It is not clear whether the employee sustained any injuries as a result. The incident is just the latest in a series of violent acts against TTC employees in recent weeks. Last month two TTC employees were also attacked on a bus in Scarborough in what the TTC described as a "despicable swarming” style attack.

The 11-second video released by police on Monday appears to show the suspect in the Eglinton West station incident getting off the escalator that leads to the northbound trains of the station.

The suspect is described as five-foot-eleven, between 35 to 40-years-old with a medium to heavy build, a dark moustache and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, faded blue jeans, white “Puma” shoes, a yellow baseball hat and a maroon gym bag.