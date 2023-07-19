A motorcyclist has died of his injuries in hospital following a collision in Scarborough last night.

The crash occurred on Wednesday at approximately 8:25 p.m. near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Clintwood Gate, police say.

A 36-year-old man was operating a blue Suzuki motorcycle, travelling south on Victoria Park Avenue, when he lost control and struck a curb on the west side of the street, police said.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Traffic Services continue to investigate this incident. Police are asking anyone with dash camera or security footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.