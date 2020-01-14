

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they are investigating two robberies of businesses in Mississauga that occurred in the span of 23 minutes early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say it started at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, when dispatch received a call for a robbery at a 7/11 convenience store near Derry Road and Ninth Line.

Victims reported two suspects were armed with a handgun and a knife and may have been wearing masks.

No injuries were reported in the encounter

Twenty-three minutes later, police were called to a Rabba outlet on Bristol Road West near Hurontario Street for a robbery.

A victim reported seeing two masked suspects enter the premises and demand cash.

No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

The two crime scenes are 14 kilometres apart.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410.