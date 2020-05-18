Police investigating an explosion and house fire in Markham say they have not yet located a 12-year-old boy who lives in the residence.

A woman, her 14-year-old son, and her six-year-old son were rushed to hospital on Sunday morning following the incident, which occurred in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10 a.m.

Police previously said the three sustained burn injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before one of the townhouses on the street went up in flames.

The fire spread to adjacent homes but crews were eventually able to get the blaze under control.

Police initially said two people in the home were unaccounted for but York Regional Police confirmed to CP24 that the father of the children has now spoken to police.

Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) have not yet been able to enter the residence due to structural concerns and police say a 12-year-old child is still missing.

“We’re in the very early phases of making the scene safe so we can start to investigate,” OFM Supervisor Jeff Tebby told CP24 Sunday.

He said crews will attempt to search the home at some point today.

The mother and two children remain in hospital but police have not provided any information on their conditions.

Tebby said it is too early to know what caused the explosion.