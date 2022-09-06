Toronto police are investigating a spate of carjacking incidents which occurred over the long weekend, including one incident which saw a suspect flag down a cab, only to allegedly threaten the driver with a knife before making off in his vehicle.

The first incident occurred in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area at around 12 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was parking his vehicle and was approached by a suspect as he exited the car. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys, police said. The victim handed over the keys and the suspect then got into the driver’s seat while a second male was seen getting into the passenger’s side of the vehicle before they fled.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2022 Honda Accord with the Ontario license plate “CSBD978.”

The second incident occurred a day later at 4:14 a.m. in the area of Bremner Boulevard and York Street.

Police said a man was returning to a parked vehicle when he was approached by the suspects, who were armed with handguns and demanded his keys. The man fled from the suspects, who then ran back to their vehicle without obtaining anything.

The suspects in that incident are described as standing between five-foot-ten and six feet tall. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and track pants and fled the area in a gray-coloured 2019 - 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Then later Monday, a man was driving a taxicab when he was flagged down by a suspect in the area of Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street West. When the victim got out of the vehicle to load bags into the trunk, the suspect approached him with a large knife and threatened him before getting into the driver’s seat and fleeing the area in the taxi, police said.

Police were able to locate the cab and are now trying to identify the suspect. He is described as a white male, around 30 years old with red hair. He was seen leaving the area where the cab was found in a black SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to get in touch with investigators.