

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Officers investigating a "suspicious person" in Brampton early Tuesday morning shot and killed a dog that police say became aggressive.

In a tweet published on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police said at around 5:15 a.m., officers were involved in an interaction with a man standing with a dog outside a home near Williams Parkway and Chinguacousy Road.

Police allege the dog became aggressive toward the officers and the animal was subsequently shot and killed.

One witness said she heard the events unfold from inside her home nearby.

"There was a dog barking and we heard a police officer because our window was open and he kept saying, ‘Get down, get down,'" the neighbour said.

"Three shots were fired and then we later heard the person getting detained."

The man involved in the interaction with officers was arrested and police say he has been charged with trespassing at night and mischief.