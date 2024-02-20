BREAKING NEWS:

A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in what appears to be one of two random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.

In a police update Tuesday, Det. Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were innocent and “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier story follows...

Toronto police will be providing an update this afternoon on the fatal shooting of a man at a bus stop in North York over the weekend.

The deadly shooting, which occurred at a TTC stop in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Saturday, took place less than 24 hours after a teenager was shot in the face while also waiting at a bus stop in the area.

Police previously said that the victim of the fatal shooting was shot twice in the stomach and once in the head and was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. He has not yet been publicly identified by investigators.

The teenager wounded in Friday’s shooting was listed as critical but stable following the incident and police have not yet provided an update on his condition.

Police confirmed Saturday that they believe that the same suspect is responsible for both shootings, but investigators are still trying to determine if the perpetrator acted alone or with accomplices.

The shootings prompted police to open a command centre in the neighbourhood over the weekend to help “residents feel safe,” Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Sunday.

Investigators are expected to provide an update on the case at 1:30 p.m.