Toronto police say they are now investigating a homicide in connection with a bar fight that allegedly led to a shooting in North York earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, the victim become involved in a verbal altercation inside a bar in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area on July 5.

The man left the bar and was followed by another man who shot him and fled the area, police said Monday.

The victim, who has since been identified by police as 47-year-old Jason Cockburn of Toronto, was rushed to hospital via emergency run where he remained on life support until this past weekend.

Toronto police announced Monday that Cockburn died of his injuries on July 18.

They said his death is now being investigated as the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

A post-mortem exam is set to take place on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.