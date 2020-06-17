

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Markham earlier this week has been arrested after allegedly filing a false collision report.

A 50-year-old male cyclist was travelling in the vicinity of Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday when he was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital following the incident but was later pronounced dead.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that investigators have since determined that the suspect made a false police report regarding a collision in the wake of the hit-and-run.

They say that investigators located the damaged vehicle at an auto repair shop at Markham and have since arrested and charged the suspect.

“I want to thank our community for quickly coming forward to provide valuable video evidence in this investigation,” York Region Police Chief Jim MacSween said in the release. “I also want to recognize the efforts of our officers who have worked around the clock to make sure that the person responsible for this tragic death is brought before our courts.”

Alexanda Forrestall, 25, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of a collision causing death, public mischief and obstruction.

Police say that the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing and that investigators are continuing to appeal to any witnesses or people with surveillance footage from the area to come forward.