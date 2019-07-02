

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police and family members are trying to locate a father of three who was disappeared from his home in Markham last week.

York Regional Police say 44-year-old Nathaniel Campbell was last seen on the night of June 27 when he left his house in the area of 16th Avenue and Ninth Line.

His family says he went to their cottage up north to check on the property prior to his disappearance but did not make contact with family or friends when he returned home to Markham.

His wife, family members say, came home with their children after a soccer practice and found her husband's vehicle in the driveway but he was not home.

Police say he was last seen walking with a backpack about 30 minutes away from his neighbourhood and he has not been in touch with his family.

“The last time I talked to Nathaniel was after the Raptors win. We had a big, long conversation about Kawhi and what was going to happen. This is totally out of character,” his sister Sarah Campbell told CP24 Tuesday.

“He is my older brother. I’ve known him my whole life. He has never disappeared, never been out of contact. So it is concerning.”

Campbell has been described by police as five-foot-ten, 230 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and a mole under his left eye. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a backpack, and a baseball cap.

Kim Hagopian, Campbell’s sister-in-law, says it has been a very challenging time for his wife and three children.

“It has been a very, very difficult few days. She (Campbell’s wife) is remaining hopeful for some word or some clue, anything to help locate him,” Hagopian said. “Any clue, any tip would be so helpful. Nothing is too small.”

His family says they just want to know that he is safe.

“He is loved, he is wanted. He is needed here,” his sister said. “The gate is open. Just if you are able, come back.”