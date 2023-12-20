Police in York Region are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with an axe in Richmond Hill last Wednesday.

York Regional Police said the assault happened at around 7 p.m. at a home on Highland Park Boulevard, when a fight broke out between two men.

The victim was able to fight off the axe attack and call the authorities.

Investigators did not disclose the victim’s condition following the attack.

Police are searching for 59-year-old Alexander Gordon Dykes, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident. Officers describe him as a five-foot-11 man weighing 181 pounds.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Officers say Dykes is also wanted in connection with a robbery at a business on Nov. 23, where he was allegedly armed with a hammer.

He was last seen on Dec. 13, in the area of Highland Park Boulevard and Yonge Street.

Officers urge the public be cautious and to call 911 immediately if they come into contact with the suspect due to “his unpredictable and potentially violent nature.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.