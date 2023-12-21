Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly followed a teenage girl home from school multiple times in the past two weeks.

According to police, on Dec. 14, the teen was walking home from school in the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street West when a stranger approached her and engaged her in conversation. Police say the man instructed her to follow him behind a building but she declined and continued on her way.

Investigators say the girl has since seen the man multiple times on the TTC and on Dec. 18, he followed her home from school once again.

The man has been described by police as between 20 and 25 years old, with a slim build, and is between five feet, seven inches and five feet, nine inches tall. He was seen wearing a white, grey, and black camouflage jacket with the hood up, black pants, and running shoes with white soles.

An image of the suspect has now been released to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.