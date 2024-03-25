Toronto police are searching for a handful of suspects after they allegedly carjacked a Rolls Royce over the weekend in North York.

Police were called to the Willowdale area, near Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street, on Sunday at around 12:45 a.m.

According to police, four or five individuals approached the driver of the vehicle and made a demand for it. One was allegedly brandishing a firearm at the time.

Officers say the suspects managed to obtain the Rolls Royce and drove away.

Police said that one victim suffered non-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.