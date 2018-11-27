

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are reaching out to the public for help tracking down a mother and a newborn child who investigators say may be in medical distress.

According to police, officers received a call about a “suspicious” incident at Sugar Maple Woods Park in Mississauga at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived on scene, they found blood, forceps, and other evidence “consistent with childbirth.”

Peel police say they are concerned for the well-being of the mother and her baby and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.