Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information about a shooting in Toronto’s Queen West area to contact them.

The incident happened on Saturday near Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, which is between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Toronto police, who were called to the scene around 5 a.m., located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they believe that the shooting occurred at an after-hours party at a residence in the area.

They also said that a “number of parties were present and have not come forward.”

Anyone with information or video footage from this location is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.