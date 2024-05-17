Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Brampton last month.

It happened in the area of Main Street North and Bovaird Drive on the evening of April 9.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was accosted by the suspect, who then allegedly uttered racial slurs and assaulted him.

On Friday, more than a month after the incident, police released a photo of the male suspect, who was described as having an average build and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes, a tan baseball cap, and a navy backpack.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect and his whereabouts to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.