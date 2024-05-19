Police searching for suspect after daylight shooting in Ajax
Published Sunday, May 19, 2024 1:09PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a daylight shooting in Ajax.
Durham Regional Police Service said it was called to the area of Lankester and Drake lanes on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. in response to reports of the sounds of gunshots.
Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings; however, no victims were located, police say.
“It is believed at this time that there was a dispute between a group of males and a lone male. The lone male fired numerous shots at the group in response to the altercation,” Durham police said in a release Sunday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build, wearing black clothing and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.