Police searching for suspect after gunpoint robbery at Brampton store
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:16AM EDT
Police are searching for a male suspect after a gunpoint robbery at a store in Brampton early Friday morning.
It happened in the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area at around 7:50 a.m.
Police say that the suspect entered the store armed with a gun. He then took an unspecified quantity of property at gunpoint.
He left the scene in a vehicle with a female passenger, police say.
No injuries were reported.