

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a male suspect after a gunpoint robbery at a store in Brampton early Friday morning.

It happened in the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area at around 7:50 a.m.

Police say that the suspect entered the store armed with a gun. He then took an unspecified quantity of property at gunpoint.

He left the scene in a vehicle with a female passenger, police say.

No injuries were reported.