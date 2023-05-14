Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday.

In a release issued Sunday, Toronto police said the incident took place just before 12:40 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Investigators allege that a man crossed the street, stood behind a woman, and then sexually assaulted her.

The man fled westbound on Dundas Street, they said.

He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark plaid pants, white socks, and blue denim canvas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.