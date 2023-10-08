Police searching for suspect sought after man assaulted in Toronto's King West area
Images of a male suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 8 assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto’s King West area. (TPS photos)
Published Sunday, October 8, 2023 5:06PM EDT
Police are trying identify and locate a male suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a weapon investigation in Toronto’s King West area.
The incident happened early Sunday morning near King Street West and Portland Street.
Toronto police were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of an assault.
Investigators said that two men got into a physical confrontation where one person stabbed the other before fleeing the area.
Police have not released the severity of the victim's injuries.
The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a colourful button down t-shirt and running shoes
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.