Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a string of alleged assaults over the past year.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police detailed six incidents ranging from April 4, 2021 through March 6 of this year.

The release describes multiple occasions on which a female victim was allegedly assaulted.

Toronto police said there were two victims across all of the incidents.

Police said Monday that 38-year-old Jamol Patrick Wilson is wanted on a number of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, six counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said the suspect is described as standing five-foot-five with a medium build and a shaved head. He also has a tattoo of the road runner on his left forearm.

Police also issued a photo of Wilson.

“Investigators are appealing to Jamol Wilson to surrender to police. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this person, they are urged to contact police,” investigators said in their release.