Police in Barrie are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Officers responded to a residence on River Ridge Road, in the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road, just after 6 p.m. and found a teenager with a gunshot wound, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any other details about the incident, but they said it is an isolated incident.

“There is no immediate risk to the public or their safety,” police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025.