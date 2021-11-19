Police in Barrie are looking for suspects after an apparent homicide Friday evening.

Barrie police said they responded to the area of Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road around 6 p.m.

Police did not release any details about the incident, including the number of victims but said it is being investigated.

It is also not known at this time how many suspects are outstanding.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.