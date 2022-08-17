Police in Durham are asking for the public’s help to identify those who allegedly spray painted offensive language and symbols on several businesses in Bowmanville.

Investigators said the vandalism happened on Saturday, sometime after 11:30 p.m., at a number of commercial properties on Baseline Road, east of Liberty Street South.

Durham Regional Police said they do not have any “suspect descriptors” at this time.

They are currently working to obtain video surveillance from that area.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Naccarato of the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1624, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.