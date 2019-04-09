

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a gunfight between two groups of males at a North York plaza led to a head-on collision.

Police were called to Jane Street, south of Highway 400, just after 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two vehicles that appeared to have collided head-on, along with a gun on the shoulder of the road.

According to police, two groups of males were involved in an altercation at a plaza in the area and the dispute later escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators say approximately a dozen shots were fired before one group hopped into a vehicle and attempted to flee. The suspects collided with another vehicle as they pulled out on to Jane Street.

"Their vehicle became disabled and they fled on foot. The other group fled in another vehicle," Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters at the scene Tuesday. "We are looking for four to five males, all dressed in dark clothing."

Alldrit said no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but police previously said one person suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Police could not say how many of the suspects were armed with guns.

Alldrit noted that the police service has brought in "a lot of resources," including the K9 unit, to search for evidence.

Chaminade College School was placed in hold in secure for the police investigation and the 35 Jane bus was forced to divert around the area.

Alldrit called the incident a “very brazen” shootout that occurred in the middle of the day.

"(There were) lots of people around, lots of vehicles," Alldrit said.

He said officers will be canvassing the area and reviewing video surveillance footage from the plaza where the gunfire erupted.

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the incident.

“(We are asking ) the public, if they were in the area, if they witnessed it, or have any information... especially if they have dash cam video, to contact our investigators,” Alldrit said.