

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a number of suspects after a gunfight between two groups at a plaza in the Weston area led to a head-on collision.

Police were called to Jane Street, south of Highway 400, just after 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two vehicles that appeared to have collided head-on, along with a gun on the shoulder of the road.

According to police, two groups of males got into an altercation that led to a gunfight, with at least a dozen shots fired.

One of the suspects hopped into a vehicle and attempted to flee when he collided head-on with another vehicle in the middle of Jane Street.

Some of the suspects fled on foot. At least one vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed prior to police arriving.

Officers located one injured person at the scene and say their non-life-threatening injuries were sustained in the collision.

Several shell casings were also found nearby. Nobody was found with gunshot wounds, police said.

Insp. Darren Alldrit called the shootout “very brazen” and said police are appealing to the public for any information about the incident.

A canine unit has been sent to the scene to conduct a search.

Chaminade College School has been placed in hold in secure as police investigate.

The 35 Jane bus is diverting around the area due to the investigation.