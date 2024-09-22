Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his brother in an argument at a Scarborough housing complex late Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Kingston and Markham roads just after 11 p.m.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

The victim – identified by police Sunday as 27-year-old Christopher Malcolm – was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Investigators said Sunday that they are now searching for 25-year-old Carlton Malcolm in connection with his brother's death. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Malcolm is described as standing around five-foot-11 and weighing around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Adidas tracksuit.

Police are urging him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in at the nearest police station.

Police are also appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.