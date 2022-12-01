Police in York Region are searching for witnesses after a 76-year-old woman was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle on Wednesday.

The collision happened at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Davis Drive and Highway 48.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road, striking a female pedestrian in her driveway.

“The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” they said.

“Sadly the victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital.”

The vehicle involved in the collision is a blue GMC Sierra truck, whose driver, a 66-year-old man from Uxbridge, remained at the scene.

Police say he suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.