Police searching for witnesses after fatal collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Published Monday, December 5, 2022 7:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 6, 2022 12:16PM EST
York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for witnesses and information following a single-vehicle collision that left one person dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday.
Police say they were called to the area of Vandorf Side Road and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
A 2008 Nissan Versa went off the roadway and collided with a bridge before catching on fire, according to YRP.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with YRP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact police.