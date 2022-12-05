York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for witnesses and information following a single-vehicle collision that left one person dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Monday.

Police say they were called to the area of Vandorf Side Road and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

A 2008 Nissan Versa went off the roadway and collided with a bridge before catching on fire, according to YRP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with YRP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact police.