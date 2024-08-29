A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man are wanted after one person was assaulted and sprayed with a noxious substance before being robbed at a TTC subway station last week.

Toronto police said they received a call for a robbery at Bathurst Station just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Two male suspects approached an individual at the subway station and allegedly assaulted them.

Police said the victim tried to run away from the suspects, but they continued the assault.

“The suspects then sprayed a noxious substance in the victim’s face,” police allege. “The suspects then grabbed the victim’s phone and fled the scene.

On Thursday, police said a 17-year-old boy is wanted for robbery with a weapon. He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators also released a photo of the second male suspect, believed to be about 20 years old, five-foot-ten, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black “Arc’teryx” hooded jacket, a dark-coloured toque, a dark-coloured polo shirt, black pants, black/white shoes and a dark crossbody bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.