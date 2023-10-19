Hamilton police have released a surveillance image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a double shooting in the city’s downtown core this past weekend.

The shooting took place near King William Street and John Street North at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Two 24-year-old males were both located at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of those individuals was transported to hospital in stable condition while the other was taken in critical condition.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said both victims are now listed in stable condition.

“We urge the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the suspect vehicle involved in this incident,” the release states. “The vehicle is believed to be a newer model brown Mercedes-Benz. If you have any knowledge of this vehicle or possess information related to a similar description, please contact the police.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Police say that they are continuing “to seek witnesses who were present at the scene during the shooting” as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents, businesses and anyone who was driving in the area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday are also being urged to review any surveillance or dash cam footage they may have.