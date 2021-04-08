Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Scarborough that sent a 52-year-old man to hospital.

Police say the incident happened at the Midtown Plaza, in the area of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m.

The 52-year-old man was ordering food at a restaurant when another man allegedly made an anti-Asian comment.

Police say the suspect then punched the victim and fled the scene. The 52-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime," police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, five-foot-ten, weighs 180 pounds, clean shaven with a cut on his head. Police have released security images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Police say he is believed to have been in a grey four-door 2016-2018 Nissan Altima.

The suspect, police say, was with another man described as white, bald, and was wearing a blue sweater, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).