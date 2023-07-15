Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly punched someone at Dufferin Mall on Thursday.

Officers received an assault call at the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street mall just before 4 p.m.

They learned that a suspect allegedly reached into a person's bag before hitting them in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene. On Saturday, police released photos of the suspect in an effort to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.