Toronto police are asking the public’s help identifying three suspects in connection with a shooting in the city’s Harwood neighbourhood on Father’s Day that left two teenagers critically injured.

On the afternoon of June 19, officers were called to Humber Boulevard, near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, for reports of shots fired.

According to police, three suspects in an older model silver Audi SUV arrived at a townhouse complex and approached three teenage boys walking through the compound.

The suspects allegedly fired shots at the teenagers, striking two of them. Police said the suspects then ran out of the complex and fled in the SUV.

When police arrived, they located a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

In a news release on Friday, police said the boys have since been discharged from hospital.

They have also released photos of the suspects and the vehicle they used.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).