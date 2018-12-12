

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified an 18-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a west-end complex containing three schools and a daycare last week, prompting a nearly day-long lockdown that involved heavily armed officers combing the buildings room by room.

Officers were first dispatched to the school, located near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving a call about a male who was seen “with some type of firearm.”

School officials later told CP24 the male was seen near an entryway of the school building with a gun and it was not known whether he exited the school or continued inside.

Investigators later said the suspect entered the school and threatened a student with a gun.

The entire campus, which includes Western Technical School, Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School, along with one daycare, was immediately placed into lockdown.

Emergency Task Force officers were seen going room to room with assault rifles and submachine guns.

There were as many as three dozen police vehicles and shelter buses parked in the area at one point.

By 2:45 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and students were gradually let out of the area.

Students inside and parents outside waiting for them all said the incident scared them.

On Wednesday, officers identified the suspect in this incident as Joshua Hastings.

Police said at the time of the lockdown that the suspect was a former student of the one of schools located there.

Hastings is sought for offences including weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats of death.

His image was released Wednesday.

Officers say Hastings should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 11 Division at 416-880-1100.