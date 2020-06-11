Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police vehicle that was stolen in Markham on Thursday.

Officers with York Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Main Street and Parkway Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Police said a Durham Regional Police officer reported that an unmarked vehicle issued to him by the Ontario Provincial Police had been stolen from his driveway.

Following an investigation, police determined the theft happened just after 3 a.m.

A police-issued rifle, handgun, ammunition, and two conductive energy weapons were inside of a locked compartment in the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle is described as a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with an Ontario licence plate BZND 392.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit or Crime Stoppers.