Durham Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who is alleged to have twice threatened another person.

Justin Bodnarchuk, 41, of no fixed address, is wanted for two counts of uttering threats in the Oshawa area.

Toronto police have said there is reason to believe Bodnarchuk may be in Toronto. He is known to use public transportation.

Durham police have advised members of the public not approach Bodnarchuk, and instead report his location to local police.

Police have asked anyone with additional information to come forward.