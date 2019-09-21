

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted two men in the Kensington Market area.

Police were called in the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West around 4 a.m. on Sept. 12 following a call for an aggravated assault.

It is alleged that the suspect approached a 28-year-old man and they became involved in verbal interaction.

The suspect, police said, punched and kicked the victim before crossing the street and physically assaulted another man.

Police said the suspect fled southbound on Spadina Avenue, then went east on Queen Street.

The first victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, and short brown hair.

Police said he was wearing light grey jogging pants, a black jacket with a white logo and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.