

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 46-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent attack on a 16-year-old girl and her mother inside a Scarborough apartment on Friday evening.

The incident happened inside an apartment at a building near Danforth and McCowan roads at around 6 p.m.

The teenage girl was taken to The Hospital for Sick Children in life-threatening condition after suffering multiple stab wounds. Her 37-year-old mother was taken to a local hospital after being struck in the head several times, though police told CP24 on Saturday morning that she has since been released. They also said that the 16-year-old is now listed in serious condition.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, police have said that the suspect “violently attacked” both victims before immediately fleeing the scene.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply.

Rajkumar is described as five-foot-eleven and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shit with a white zip-up jacket and is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with Ontario License Plate AJ 21674.

Police say that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”