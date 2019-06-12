

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on a TTC bus over the weekend.

The bus was travelling on Bloor Street near Islington Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday when two male passengers seated near the back became involved in a verbal dispute.

Police say that one of the males then removed a handgun from the satchel of another male he was in the company of and shot the male that he was arguing with.

Police say that a third man, who was not involved in the dispute, attempted to intervene but was also shot by the suspect.

Both victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, according to police,

The shooter, meanwhile, fled the scene along with the second male but dropped his handgun as he exited the bus. A female companion of his then picked up the gun and left with the two males, according to police.

Police say that there were 15 to 20 people on board the bus at the time of the shooting and that most of them left before officers arrived on scene.

Only limited suspect descriptions have been released.

The gunman is described as a male, who was wearing a blue jacket and sunglasses. The second male suspect was carrying the light-coloured satchel that held the firearm and wearing a black hooded top. The female companion was wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Police are urging anyone who was a passenger on the bus or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators at (416) 808-2200.