Police seize $2.5M in drugs, lay hundreds of charges in investigation targeting GTA gang
Cash, drugs and other items seized as part of 'Project Lookout' are displayed at a news conference Wednesday June 19, 2024.
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2024 9:04AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2024 10:15AM EDT
York Regional Police say they have seized approximately $2.5 million worth of drugs, as well as cash, luxury vehicles and 18 firearms as part of a 14-month investigation targeting a criminal gang.
Police say 20 people have been charged in the investigation, dubbed "Project Lookout," which targeted drugs and guns.
More details to come…