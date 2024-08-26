Hamilton police seized a large quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $600,000 following the execution of search warrants at an Ancaster home and a rural Burlington property last week.

The raids took place on Aug. 22 following an investigation by the Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gangs Unit.

Police say that more than a kilogram of cocaine and seven kilograms of MDMA was seized, as well as approximately 2,500 oxycodone pills, 33 kilograms of processed cannabis and 250 grams of psilocybin.

Police also seized a number of weapons, including a prohibited handgun and a conducted energy weapon, and more than $200,000 in cash.

An additional five guns were taken by officers and will be held for a firearms prohibition hearing, police say.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be approximately $632,685.

“We are committed to tackling gun violence and drug trafficking in our city. These issues threaten the safety of our neighbourhoods and the well-being of our residents. Our members are dedicated to getting these criminals off the streets and continuing to make Hamilton a safe place for everyone,” Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen said in a news release issued on Monday.

Police say that Nikolas Deschenes, 34, of Ancaster, was arrested as a result of the investigation and has been charged with 10 drug and firearm-related offences.

A 31-year-old Burlington resident is also being sought by police on a number of charges.

Their name has not been released.