Police responding to a theft in progress call at an Orillia business ended up seizing two fake licence plates made out of cardboard that they say were affixed to a vehicle being used by the suspects.

Police say that officers responded to the Monarch Drive business at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports that a group of suspects in a number of recent thefts were seen filling a shopping cart with electronic devices.

The authorities say that once officers arrived at the business, the suspects opted to leave the premises without the goods.

However, police subsequently spoke to the suspects and commenced an investigation.

During the course of that investigation, police say that officers discovered that the licence plate displayed on their vehicle was constructed out of cardboard “highlighting the arts and craft skills utilized to try and avoid detection.”

Police say that while the plate numbers adorning the cardboard were not linked to the vehicle at the scene, they were a match for a vehicle with the same make, model and colour.

Police ultimately took all three suspects into custody, seizing the fake plates and a small quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Barries resident Lovepreet Singh, 28-year-old Brampton resident Prabhpreet Singh and 37-year-old Brampton resident Rajwinder Mangat.

They are facing a combined eight charges, including obstructing a peace officer.