York Regional Police (YRP) officers shot two men suspected in a string of Markham home invasions Friday morning, killing one.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on Eyer Drive, near Calvert Road.

According to police, YRP officers have been investigating six home invasions that took place in the span of two months in the area.

The accused are said to have stolen an unidentified amount of cash and a number of valuables during the robberies. No one was injured.

On Friday, investigators say they identified and located four male suspects in connection with the robberies.

Within this interaction, the SIU said police shot two of the suspects – one was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The other two suspects were arrested and are in custody.

No further details have been released.

