

The Canadian Press





Criminology experts say the increasing number of police shootings in Canada should be of concern to officers and the public.

Eighty-seven people in Canada were shot at by police between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally.

That's a nearly 25 per cent increase from 2021, when 70 people were fired upon by officers and 37 were killed.

The Canadian Press tracked each shooting using information from police, independent investigative units and its own independent reporting.

Temitope Oriola, a professor of criminology and associate dean at the university of Alberta, says in some cases officers must use force, but studies show polcing becomes more dangerous when that force becomes excessive.

In 2022, RCMP shot at 35 people, which was the most of any police force and an increase from 26 the year prior.

British Columbia had the most shootings with 23, which was an increase from 13 in 2021 and five in 2020.

Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Yukon all saw increases in the number of people police shot this year.