Toronto police are stepping up their search for a senior who went missing late last week near High Park.

Robin, who is 66 years old and has Alzheimer's, was last seen on July 10 at around 10 p.m. near Parkside Drive and Howard Park Avenue.

He is described as five-foot-five to five-foot-seven and 175 pounds with balding brown hair, unshaven grey facial hair, and green eyes.

Police said that Robin may be wearing a blue long-sleeve sweater, black cargo pants, and blue running shoes, and carrying a black backpack. He may also be may be wearing bright blue running shoes, grey sandals or a grey baseball hat.

A media officer told CP24 that Robin’s family is “very concerned and looking to the public for assistance."

A command post has been set up at High Park Boulevard and Parkside Drive.

Toronto police are concerned for his safety and urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.